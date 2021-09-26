A multi-million pound cocaine cache was discovered beneath a little beach.

Thanks to a local farmer, a small beach became the center of an international criminal plot nearly three decades ago.

After a number of men began to appear at various locations along the Pembrokeshire Coast in the summer of 1983, police began searching the tiny cove south of Ceibwr Bay.

The individuals presented bizarre excuses for their visit to Wales, and their actions further added to the suspicions.

During Christmas dinner, a fugitive was apprehended attempting to bring ‘hitman gun kits’ into the UK.

Locals spotted the men buying costly meals and drinks with their money, prompting a police investigation known as Operation Seal Bay.

During the inquiry at Ceibwr Bay, authorities discovered a mound of peddles concealing a watertight hatch and a subterranean tunnel beneath it.

However, it was only because of a local farmer that they discovered this.

The secret retreat was discovered when a farmer hurled a pebble into the cliffs, and the stone created a hollow sound as it hit the cliffs.

The accompanying cops were suspicious, so they investigated and discovered the cave, complete with wooden beams and fibreglass to protect the insides from the elements.

A hiker was seen strolling down a lane by police on patrol in the area shortly after. The man threw down his rucksack and dashed across a field near the beach. A high-powered radio was hidden inside the bag, and it only turned on when it received a certain signal.

It turned out that it was being utilized as part of a massive drug smuggling enterprise managed by a 35-year-old Danish millionaire named Soeren Berg-Arnback, who was one of the world’s most sought drug traffickers.

Berg-Arnback, a master of disguise, had been on the run for eleven years and had eluded detection thanks to his ability to modify his appearance. Journalists in his native Denmark had given him the moniker “the man with the rubber face.”

The cave, it turned out, had been built in secrecy with the goal of storing tons of cannabis worth millions of pounds – an enormous sum in any era, let alone the early 1980s.

