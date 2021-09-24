A multi-million pound cannabis farm has been discovered on the major road.

Police discovered and seized a multi-million pound cannabis cultivation.

Following accusations of a strong cannabis odor in the vicinity, Merseyside Police uncovered a cannabis farm with nearly 900 plants in a property on South Road in Waterloo.

Officers arrived at the property at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 23. They noticed a growing room full of cannabis plants through the metal bars and plastic sheeting.

A search of the premises uncovered 897 plants spread out over eight rooms, as well as growing equipment, with an anticipated annual output of £3 million to £4 million.

A 16-year-old was detained on suspicion of producing a controlled class B substance at the scene and is presently being held in jail.

This is the second major find in two days, following the recovery of over 1000 plants from a property near Anfield on Wednesday.

“This was the second large discovery – with approximately 2000 plants seized in just two days,” said Matt Brown, who leads the Cannabis Dismantling Team (CDT).

“We know that cannabis farms are typically associated with severe criminal activity, and that their sites, which are frequently in residential areas, represent a serious threat to nearby houses.

“Please let us know if you see any signs that cannabis is being produced near where you live or work so that we can continue to take action.”

The following are some indicators that cannabis is being grown:

Strange odors and noises

Visitors who come to a property on a regular basis and at a variety of hours.

Plant pots, fertilizer, fans, and industrial lighting are examples of gardening equipment being brought into a property.

The windows are either sealed and covered or the curtains are always drawn.

An adjacent property’s heat

In the cold, birds congregate on a roof.

These acts may appear routine on their own, but when taken together, they may signal something more sinister.

Anyone with information about suspected drug manufacture or criminal activity in their neighborhood can contact @MerPolCC, call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.