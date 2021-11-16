A multi-award-winning Liverpool beauty salon has relocated.

After relocating to a new location, award-winning salon The Beauty Lounge is having a debut celebration.

The salon first opened in Garston in 2015, but has since relocated to Aigburth Road.

Samiya Naeem, a mother of three, owns The Beauty Lounge, which has won multiple honors throughout the years.

A woman from Liverpool launched her online retail business with just £10.

Samiya began her work as a pharmacist, but her dream has always been to open her own hair and beauty business.

“After a fantastic six years in Garston, we have moved to a new location on Aigburth Road with excellent potential,” Samiya told The Washington Newsday. We are so fortunate that our wonderful clients have followed and supported us during the transition, and we have met so many wonderful new clients as well.

“It’s been an exciting transition. Our clientele have been extremely supportive, and the salon crew has worked hard to make the move to the new facility as smooth as possible.

“We handle all aspects of hair and beauty in the salon, but brows and waxing/threading, lash lifts and dermaplane, as well as hair color and styling, are our most popular treatments.”

Samiya is also the founder and CEO of Who’s She Lashes, the salon’s own strip lash line that debuted in 2019.

Both the salon and Samiya have won prizes at The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2020, including “Beauty Team Of The Year,” “Best in Liverpool,” and “Brows Specialist Of The Year.”

Who’s She Lashes from The Beauty Lounge has also been selected as a finalist for the Hair and Beauty Awards 2022.

“Winning these prestigious honors was something we had never felt before!” Samiya stated. It’s like though your work has gained a new degree of acknowledgment. I’d like to give all of the credit to my incredible staff and our wonderful clients. All that matters is our clients’ encouragement, love, and support!” The salon’s team has formed an unbreakable link, which has resulted in a nice and friendly relationship with the clientele. This helps the salon to highlight the staff’s ability and abilities.” “Summary concludes.” The Beauty Lounge is holding a launch event.