A M&S shopper reveals how to save up to 80% on each purchase.

A bargain shopper who claims to have saved hundreds of pounds has revealed how to save up to 80% at Marks and Spencer.

Jo Maxted, a mother of four, initially began looking for methods to save money while on maternity leave.

According to LatestDeals.co, she reckons she has saved tens of thousands of pounds over the years.

Jo posted a picture of her fantastic 50% off M&S haul to the Facebook group Latest Deals, Extreme Couponing & Bargains Group, and it quickly went viral, garnering hundreds of likes and comments.

But this is only one of Jo’s numerous suggestions after 12 years of bargain hunting.

Norwich resident Jo said: “It all started when I was pregnant with my daughter 12 years ago.

“I had to take an early maternity leave since I developed carpal tunnel syndrome.”

“I merely started out looking for methods to save money and enter competitions; after my first win, I was hooked and began looking for other ways to save money.”

“After a seasonal event, I always go shopping in the stores because everything is usually reduced by at least 50% the next day.

“M&S products are fantastic, but they’re more expensive than what you’d get in Asda or Aldi, so it’s great to purchase things for a fraction of the cost.

“Take, for example, the Colin cake jars, which I adore and bought in bulk for £1 each. They’re generally £4 each, so instead of £5, it would have cost me £20.

“Because we had six people in our house, this meant that everyone could have a treat – my youngest chose the jelly brain, which was 50% off for £2.

“I also purchased bags of Mini Eggs, which had eight packets and were reduced from £2 to 50p.

“I got six of these and stored them away for a few weeks because one of my kids is turning nine and they bring sweets to school for the entire class.

“The rest can travel in party bags, which saves a few pounds.”

“Again, I grabbed 10 packets of jelly sweets for 50p.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”