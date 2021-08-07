A moving tribute concert for a 42-year-old ‘superfit’ father who died after refusing the Covid vaccine.

In honor of a “superfit” father-of-one who died after refusing the vaccine, a bodybuilding colleague and friend is putting on an emotional spectacle.

Paul Remmer paid tribute to 42-year-old Southport resident John Eyres, who died of Covid-19 just four weeks after climbing Welsh mountains and wild camping.

The ironman, who has a 19-year-old daughter, had turned down the inoculation, believing that if he were infected, he would only be mildly ill.

However, four weeks after testing positive for Covid, the father of one died of an illness and organ failure.

Mr Remmer revealed today that he will do a show in York on October 23 and thanked the Sefton man who “took him under his wing” during their first bodybuilding exhibition together five years ago.

He still has the shorts John gave him in 2016, when they first met and became fast friends, and he hopes to wear them to the autumn show in York.

“When we initially met at my first event, I didn’t have a clue and I was lost,” the 43-year-old former world champion told The Washington Newsday.

“From that day forward, John took me under his wing and saw me through, and we’ve been friends.

“He was an incredible man who left a huge hole in the lives of so many people.

“John was courteous, and I dubbed him “Sport Billy” since he excelled in all sports, including hockey and rock climbing.

“He was a fun man who just cared about the here and now.”

Jenny, who lives in North West London, says her brother informed his specialist before going on a ventilator that he wished he had been vaccinated.

“My 42-year-old twin brother died in ITU of Covid-19 last week,” she wrote online.

“Four weeks after testing positive, he died.”

Jenny claims that her brother was “pumped full of every medicine in the hospital” before succumbing to the infection.

“They hurled everything at him,” she claimed. Covid-19’s bedfellow, infection and organ failure, eventually claimed his life.

“He informed his consultant before he was ventilated that he wished he had been vaccinated. That he wished he’d paid attention… “The summary comes to an end.”