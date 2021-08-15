A moving memorial to the restaurant’s first ever customer who called them every day.

A restaurant in Merseyside has paid a poignant homage to its first customer, who ordered from them on a daily basis.

Jimmy Quirke, a local St Helens resident, passed away on Thursday, August 12.

James, who was in his late 60s, was a frequent visitor to the town’s Dentons Deli, where he enjoyed ordering a full English breakfast.

The news of James’ passing this week upset owner Marc Faulkner and his employees, who described him as their “very best customer.”

“We were saddened today to hear of the passing of our wonderful friend and customer, James Quirke,” the restaurant wrote on their Facebook page.

“Many people in the community will have known Jimmy and will undoubtedly have fond recollections of him.

“When we took over the shop in February 2018, Mr Quirke (as he was when we first met, until we got to know him) was our very first customer – bless him, he’d been phoning the shop number every day since the previous owners had closed, hoping to get through to someone because he wanted his full English breakfast! He really wanted a full Irish, but he settled with ours.

“Since then, he’s become our most loyal customer, ordering from us on a daily basis – sometimes multiple times a day! – and he’s also become a good friend to the entire team.”

“We tried to help him around the house when we could, we’ve visited him in hospital when he was sick, sneaking him a butty or a lamb supper in when the nurses weren’t looking, we’ve enjoyed a pint of Guinness or three with him on special occasions, and on sad occasions as well,” they said.

“We’ve even sat down with him and shared a takeout (always his treat, no matter how much we resisted!) on occasion to give him someone to talk to about his problems.

Jimmy, may God bless you. Thank you for everything you’ve given me throughout the years. Tonight, we’ll toast you with a pint of Guinness, draught of course.”