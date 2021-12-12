A moving memorial to a Liverpool sailor who was discovered dead at a navy post.

In honour of her soul mate, the girlfriend of a young Liverpool sailor discovered dead at a Scottish navy base sent a sad tribute.

On Thursday afternoon, the body of engineering technician Stephen Cashman was discovered at Faslane, and police were dispatched.

Officers are classifying the 25-year-death old’s as “unexplained” until the findings of a post-mortem examination come back.

Stephen, who is thought to be from the Liverpool region, was declared dead by Royal Navy officials yesterday.

Faye Walker, his heartbroken lover, has penned a touching homage to her “boy” and promised to keep his memory alive, according to the Daily Record.

“I’ll always get that shop you always urged me to get, boo,” she remarked. I’ll get that first in university that you predicted I’d obtain.

“I’ll buy our ideal house, which we’ve been saving for.” I’ll keep my tattoo appointment and obtain my bloody driver’s license.

“I swear I’ll take Bear for a walk as soon as I can because I know how much she meant to you.” I’ll never forget you, (lte) Lilahy. “How can I?” you might ask. She won’t stop talking about you, her best stepfather in the world. Even if it’s early in the morning and she’s seeking for you for a morning snuggle. She’ll be aware that you’ve arrived.

“I’m confident that your shoes will accompany me every step of the way, and that they will accompany us wherever we intend to go.” I swear to you, boo, I swear to you.

“Every day, I shall preserve the drive and ecstasy feeling you provided me in my heart to keep going.” Even when I was at my lowest, you were the one person who could help me.

“I swear this isn’t going to be sweet dreams just yet.” I know you’ll always be with me and mine. I felt love and a sense of belonging in my heart for the first time in my life.

“I appreciate you being a part of my and your Lilahy’s world. My guy, we adore you and will never forget you. You’ll never be lonely, since I know how much loneliness hurts you.

“I’m sure you’ll keep holding my hand and giving me those signs.” “Every time I hear,” I say. The summary comes to a close. “