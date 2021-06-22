A mouse outbreak in Australia has forced the evacuation of a prison in New South Wales.

A mouse outbreak has forced the evacuation of a prison in eastern Australia as authorities fix gnawed electrical wiring and remove dead and decomposing mice from walls and ceilings.

During the next ten days, around 200 staff and 420 convicts will be transported from the Wellington Correctional Centre in rural New South Wales to other prisons in the region for cleaning and renovations, according to Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Severin.

“Our number one priority is the health, safety, and well-being of our employees and inmates, so we must act quickly to complete the necessary remediation work,” Mr Severin added.

For months, millions of mice have wreaked havoc in Australia’s most populous state’s grain-growing region, destroying crops and haystacks as well as infiltrating homes, businesses, schools, hospitals, and jails.

The stench of mice urine and decomposing flesh is the most typical complaint about the plague.

Mice bites have been reported in people’s beds.

Farmers’ water tanks are being contaminated by mouse carcasses and excrement in roof gutters, which is causing illness.

The prison’s rehabilitation work will entail looking into measures to protect the facility from future mice infestations, which are a predominantly Australian occurrence.

“The mice have made their way into… wall cavities and roof spaces.” “They’re dead, but then they start obviously rotting, and then mites become a problem,” Mr Severin told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

When rain follows a period of dryness, plagues are more likely to occur.

In some locations, the present outbreak is the worst that many people can recall.

According to Steve Henry, a government mouse researcher, mice numbers have begun to plateau since the species does not mate during the Southern Hemisphere winter.

However, if the conditions are good in the spring, the numbers could explode once more.