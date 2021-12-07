A motorcyclist saves a newborn baby who had been abandoned in a trash can.

After hearing her screams, a biker in Bangkok rescued a newborn girl from a rubbish bin.

Kittiphan Mongkholkitkun, 31, a biker, said he heard the kid sobbing while returning home from a market on Tuesday. He went to the garbage to look for the infant and discovered it in a container in front of a store. He stated the baby was covered in a yellow towel.

Mongkholkitkun immediately notified the authorities, who arrived at the site about 1.30 a.m. According to Somprasong Raksakaew, an officer at the Lat Phrao police station, the newborn baby girl was discovered inside a garbage bin on the streets in the Khlong Chan district.

Several officers on patrol grabbed an exhausted-looking woman from Myanmar who worked at a neighboring food restaurant shortly after the baby was discovered. The authorities were able to determine that she was the mother of the newborn after an interrogation. According to local daily Siamrath online [Google Translate], the mother and infant were brought to a nearby hospital.

It’s unclear how long the baby had been in the trash. The authorities were initially concerned about the child’s survival; however, officer Raksakaew subsequently stated that they were able to transport the baby to the hospital on time and that both the kid and the mother were safe.

The woman will be questioned and charged later, according to the police.

In a similar event, several residents of Mumbai, India, rescued a newborn baby from sewage after stray cats in the vicinity caused a commotion in order to call their attention to a bundle. Bystanders alerted the authorities, who transported the infant to the hospital. The baby was safe and healing at the moment, according to the police. When the infant was dumped and who the child’s parents were unknown.

A Thai woman discovered a newborn in a garbage bin in Pathum Thani’s Muang district in 2018 and reported it to the authorities. She later admitted to the authorities that she was the infant’s biological mother and that she had abandoned the child because she couldn’t afford to care for it, according to the Strait Times.