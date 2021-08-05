A motorbike rider died in a crash after receiving “severe injuries.”

On Thursday, August 5, about 7 p.m., Cheshire Police were dispatched after a man was transported to Halton General Hospital with significant injuries.

A few time later, the man died in the hospital from his injuries.

The hospital was visited by Cheshire Police, North West Ambulance Service, and North West Air Ambulance.

Officers suspect the individual was engaged in a motorcycle accident that occurred on Wigg Island in Runcorn.

“At 7pm on Thursday, August 5, officers got a complaint that a man had been brought to Halton General Hospital, on Hospital Way in Runcorn, with serious injuries and had regrettably died,” a spokesperson for Cheshire police said.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the facts, although authorities suspect he was involved in an accident just moments before.

“Anyone with information is requested to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 and use the reference number IML 1054649.”

