A mother whose ‘caring’ daughter never returned from Creamfields makes an emotional plea.

The mother of a young woman who died on her way to Creamfields this weekend has sent an appeal to those attending the renowned festival.

Dominique Williams, an Edge Hill University dance and performing arts student from Maghull, was on her way to Creamfields with her companions.

In 2009, the 20-year-old was in good spirits as he prepared for the August Bank Holiday event, but he never returned home.

Dominique’s mother, Lesley Williams, has issued a warning to festival visitors to keep cautious on the roads on their route to and from the event, 12 years after the fatal crash.

“She was really excited to go,” Lesley, 57, told The Washington Newsday. She was exactly like everyone else. There are two things to look forward to this year. You have Covid prowling around, but more significantly, you have road safety, which is critical.

“Things can happen at any time, but the damage left behind is simply incredible, even now. You may look on the bright side and say, “I’m fortunate I was her mother and I’m lucky I have my two boys,” but you can also say, “I’m lucky everyone remembers her.”

“It’s still a big deal; there are flowers and messages on her grave.” Since we lost her, it’s been constant. It means a lot to her that others remember her.

“That old adage says, ‘Life goes on, but for them it doesn’t,’ and it does for us, but it’s hard.’

“Anyone going to the festival, I just want them to have a good time; that was the whole point of Dom attending, to experience the thrills, but please be careful on your trip down there.”

“There are coach crashes and road accidents; just be mindful of everything going on around you on your way there, then enjoy yourself, raise a glass, and remember her once you arrive.”

Dominique and Nicola’s automobile was involved in a tragic crash on Higher Road, Halewood, not long after leaving Maghull.

A puncture on a back tyre caused the automobile to spin out of control and flip, according to reports from an inquest into their deaths. “The summary has come to an end.”