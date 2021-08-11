A mother whose boyfriend died of covid after refusing the immunization advises others to obtain the vaccine.

A mother whose partner died of covid-19 today after refusing to get the immunization advised others to obtain the vaccine.

Amanda Mitchell, 56, lost her partner, Les Lawrenson, 58, last month, and she spoke on This Morning today to explain why she thinks the vaccine is so vital.

The mother of two spoke with the show’s hosts, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, about why her partner refused to get the vaccine.

“Les was scared that it was experimental, and it hadn’t been out there long enough to see long-term effects,” Amanda told Eamonn and Ruth. He just didn’t think it was secure enough.”

Les, a lawyer and a brilliant musician, had read things on social media and the internet that led him to feel the vaccine was unsafe and convinced him not to get it.

He also developed a blog to express himself, which was only discovered after his death by his partner.

Les refused to be vaccinated even after catching Covid, believing that his immune system would manage and fight off the infection because he felt OK.

“He looked to be rallying around quite well really,” Amanda, who contracted Covid two days after Les, said on This Morning.

“I thought I was doing fine, but because I have underlying health difficulties, I gradually deteriorated, and he was more concerned about my well-being than his own.”

Les returned to work from home two days before his isolation period expired, according to his mother, who lives in Bournemouth.

“He was working from bed for at least four to five days and four to five hours a day,” she said. He persisted because he believed he was defeating the infection and that he would survive it.”

Amanda informed Eamonn and Ruth that her boys had to call an ambulance for her after she became ill, and it wasn't until Taylor, Amanda's 19-year-old son, went upstairs to inform Les that his girlfriend was heading to the hospital that they realized what had happened.