A mother who was fired after the birth of her child has been awarded £17,000 in damages for wrongful dismissal.

A cook who was fired for taking sick leave after the birth of her child has been awarded £17,000 in damages for unfair dismissal.

After taking three weeks out to recover from an ectopic pregnancy, Hannah Pawley was sacked from Hanley’s Restaurant in Driffield, Yorkshire.

A tribunal concluded that the restaurant, which is owned by head chef Sean Hanley, refused to give her the statutory sick leave to which she was legally entitled while she was off work.

Hannah was unable to claim benefits because her employer manipulated records to hide the fact that she was not being paid.

Hannah was given £12,000 for emotional distress and £5,000 for sick leave and possible lost earnings after a two-year legal struggle.

“I felt used and misled by my employer Sean Hanley,” Hannah, who has since had a baby and founded a handmade food delivery service, said.

“I demanded my unpaid wages and a legitimate basis for my dismissal.”

“I felt I had no choice but to take my case to ACAS [the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service]and fight because he couldn’t offer one.”

“Even when I was at my most shattered and defenseless, I felt compelled to fight for this heinous crime.”

Hannah had been employed at Hanley’s Restaurant for five months and had worked as a chef for four years before she was fired.

However, she had an ectopic pregnancy in November 2019 and had to take sick leave since she was ill and had to deal with aggressive medical treatment.

Hannah’s leave was approved as being due to pregnancy-related illness.

She was legally authorized to take as much time off as she needed without jeopardizing her work.

Her employer had also been advised that she had had an ectopic pregnancy and required time to heal physically.

Hannah said it was a “relief” to finally have justice after the ruling.

“The relief of knowing that it has been legally acknowledged and recognized that I was treated badly is enormously healing,” she continued.

"I hope this serves as a caution to employers as well as a significant benefit to any women who believe they have been wronged." If something doesn't feel right, it probably is."