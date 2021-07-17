A mother who has watched her son and husband battle cancer has been given a life-threatening diagnosis.

After the coronavirus pandemic pushed her scans back a year, a Southport mother of three was diagnosed with cancer.

Patricia Kelly, 72, was scheduled for a mammogram in March but was told she would have to wait even longer for essential diagnostics due to the country’s first lockdown.

The retired nurse was able to secure an appointment for April of this year, but it was too late by then. She’d discovered a lump.

“I put a notation in my notebook to go and have a mammogram in March 2020,” Patricia told The Washington Newsday, “and then lockdown occurred, and of course, you couldn’t get your mammogram.” We left it and left it, and when the New Year rolled around, I tried to book it, saying, “I’m a year overdue,” and they couldn’t fit me in until April. During that time, we discovered a bump.

“When I discovered the lump, it was so large that they told me it needed to be shrunk first with chemotherapy. They said they only operate on tumors that are 3cm in diameter or smaller; mine is 6-7cm. Because I was unable to obtain a mammogram in March, this has increased.

“I have to shrink it with chemo, which is awful, then have a mastectomy and radiotherapy, so they’re throwing everything at me. But that’s exactly how it is; I’m not the only one who suffers from this. We can’t alter it; it is what it is, but I believe I could have gotten away with a lumpectomy and just had it removed and called it a day.”

This isn’t the first time the Kellys have been diagnosed with cancer. Patricia is the third member of her family to be diagnosed with the disease in the previous three years.

Patricia’s youngest son, Richard, 33, was diagnosed with testicular cancer three years ago, and her husband, Chris, was given the all-clear last year after having his kidney removed due to many tumors discovered in his kidney.

