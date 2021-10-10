A mother who cradled three dead babies in her arms opens out about her desperate attempt to become a mother.

Dagny Barnett, 53, suffered one miscarriage sitting on the toilet before giving birth to a daughter after seven years of trying.

The mother has now boldly come out about her tragic experience in honor of Baby Loss Awareness Week, in the hopes of assisting other parents who have lost a child.

Dagny has opened out about the devastating memory boxes she saves for each of her three children, Katelyn, Leah, and Kieran, which contain their pregnancy tests, cot cards, and baby scans.

She even visits their combined cemetery, only minutes from her home in Merstham, Surrey, to commemorate their birthdays.

Dagny explained: “I can’t think of Katelyn, Leah, or Kieran without thinking of them.

“Because I can’t witness them open their presents or go to school and grow up, talking about them keeps things real for me.

“I held them in my arms when they were born into this world. My children are my most prized possessions.” Dagny collects hand and footprints taken at birth in special memory boxes for each of her children.

Her babies are buried in the same churchyard where Dagny and her 55-year-old husband David married in 1999, the same year they began trying for a child.

Dagny explained: “We go to their graves every birthday to lay flowers and sing happy birthday to whoever’s birthday it is.

“I go there to lay down a flower arrangement each Easter and Christmas.

“I’ll just walk in and talk to the babies now and then. ‘Hello Katelyn, Leah, and Kieran, Mummy loves you,’ I always say.

“It’s a stunning spot where they’re buried. My father passed away earlier this year, and the babies and I will be burying his ashes.” Despite three miscarriages and a neo-natal death throughout her seven years of trauma, Dagny claimed she never contemplated terminating her IVF therapy.

However, on her seventh and final round of IVF, she became pregnant and gave birth to daughter Chloe, who is now 14 years old.

“There were times when doctors said we should consider discontinuing [IVF therapy], and I just said ‘no, I’m not,” Dagny, now a stay-at-home mom, said.

