A mother who attacked her neighbor and a pervert who groped a sleeping teen were both spared jail time.

These are the folks who were dragged into courtrooms all over Merseyside but were let go.

A judge in one case watched a disturbing video of a teen slamming his daughter’s pet to the ground.

In a drunken rage, Leon Robinson grabbed up the four-month-old dog and lifted it above his head before flinging it down.

Child abuse photographs were found on a paedophile working as a landscape gardener.

During a street fight, a mother poured a kettle of boiling sugar water over a neighbor, according to one judge.

Chloe Walsh caused facial burns to her victim, but was spared jail time after the court learned that she is the primary caregiver for her two children.

When it comes to punishment, judges and magistrates must assess whether there is a realistic hope of rehabilitation, significant personal mitigation, and whether immediate detention will have a negative influence on others.

These factors, as well as others, can determine whether an offender walks free from court or is sentenced to prison right away.

Below are the most recent court cases in which people have been spared from going to jail.

After gifting his daughter a puppy for Christmas, a youngster mauled it violently.

Leon Robinson was seen on camera going to his ex-house, girlfriend’s mother’s ranting, and then walking in, scooping up the dog and throwing it to the floor.

When the 18-year-old went to the home with an offensive weapon, he broke a non-molestation order and was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison.

In a separate court hearing, Robinson, of Bell Lane, Sutton Manor, St Helens, admitted to causing needless suffering to a protected species.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order, as well as £200 in costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Robinson was also sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid community service and a ten-year ban on keeping animals.

A jerk sold two sick puppies to a couple on Facebook, one of which had to be put down because it was so sick.

James Haydon sold the two Cane Corso dogs for £1,800 each, but when their new owners picked them up, they discovered they were unwell.

One youngster was underweight, weighing only 1.9 kilos when it should have weighted between eight and ten kilograms. “The summary has come to an end.”