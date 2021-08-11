A mother was detained after two children were killed in an M1 crash.

After a four-year-old and a ten-year-old died in a crash on the M1 near Milton Keynes, a 35-year-old lady was detained.

The woman was detained on suspicion of reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while exceeding the legal alcohol limit.

According to Buckinghamshire Live, Thames Valley police are looking for witnesses to a crash that occurred around 11:10 p.m. on Monday on the northbound carriageway between junctions 14 and 15, in Milton Keynes.

The two youngsters, along with another child and a driver, were traveling in an Astra. The driver and the other child were both transported to the hospital, but were later released.

The driver of the lorry, a 35-year-old woman, was unharmed in the collision and is in police custody.

“My sympathies are with the family of the two youngsters who regrettably died at this terribly difficult time,” said Sergeant Dominic Mahon of the Bicester Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

“We’re asking anyone who saw this incident or has dash-cam footage of what happened or either of the vehicles before to the collision to please contact us.

“You can report it by dialing 101 or going online and entering the reference number 43210356500.”