A mother struggled for her deceased son, a youngster was saved from a house of horrors, and a guy was killed in a car accident.

Touching tributes have been paid to a much-loved mother who fought for justice for decades.

Barbara Greenwood battled for answers for 41 years after her son John was slain, one of two schoolboys killed in a tragedy that horrified the nation.

Her family said today that they would continue the campaign in her honor, and that the prospect of her being reunited with the son who was taken from her brought them solace.

When her son John Greenwood was discovered battered and concealed on a tip in Whiston with his friend Gary Miller on August 16, 1980, her world was shattered.

Both boys, who were only 11 years old at the time, died as a result of their injuries.

After his mother alerted a health worker that her husband was sexually assaulting him, a tiny child was rescued from a decrepit house of horrors.

The seven-year-old, referred to in court records as ‘K,’ had recently come to the UK from Africa and was living with his mother and stepfather in the Warrington region when his living circumstances became public.

The mother told officers she had suspected the abuse for two weeks and planned to “hide in a cupboard” to discreetly video her spouse in the act.

Warrington Borough Council recently asked the Family Court at the Royal Courts of Justice in London to accept that the British courts had jurisdiction over the matter.

Lawyers for the stepfather, who denies sexual abuse, contended that K and his mother had overstayed their visas and should be subject to the laws of their own country.

After being hit by a car on a busy Liverpool route, a guy in his 50s died.

At around 5.10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, police responded to the scene of a man being hit by a car on Stopgate Lane in Norris Green after receiving reports of a man being hit by a car.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered the man had.