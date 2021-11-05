A mother of two dies mere weeks after experiencing a ‘unexpected’ seizure.

A mother of two died mere months after having a “unexpected” seizure.

In December 2020, Lesley Hughes, 68, of Birkenhead, Wirral, became ill and was transported to Arrowe Park Hospital.

Paramedics initially thought she had suffered a stroke, but examinations in January 2021 revealed a brain tumor.

After a standoff at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, a man was apprehended and a pistol was discovered.

Her 35-year-old daughter Lisa said there were no warning signals leading up to her mother’s seizure:

She continued, ” “She had a stroke, according to the paramedics. She was transported to Arrowe Park Hospital and placed in an induced coma.

“An MRI scan later indicated that she had a brain tumor that would require surgery to remove.

“Mum, as is typical of her, seemed to take it all in stride and focused on making sure everyone else was okay rather than worrying about herself. That was the kind of person she was: maternal and compassionate.” Lesley, a retired childminder, had a craniotomy in February to debulk her tumor.

The surgery, which took place at Liverpool’s Walton Centre for Neurology and Neurosurgery, was delayed after she caught COVID-19 while in the hospital.

Lisa stated, “Her speech and memory were slightly impacted, and she appeared disoriented, but the surgeons were able to remove the remainder of the tumor and she recovered nicely. But it still seemed like my mother, which was a huge comfort.” Lesley was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive tumor with a devastatingly short average survival period of about 12-18 months, according to the biopsy results.

She was referred to oncology and treated at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Bebington, where she had radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Lisa stated, “Mum was fatigued while undergoing treatment, but she miraculously managed to cook and take care of her lovely garden.

“Mum felt terribly insecure while we were still in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown, so she preferred to stay in all of the time. It was quite difficult for her.

“She began to deteriorate physically and intellectually in June. We asked not to be told about the further scans she had.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”