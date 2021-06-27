A mother of four spends £10 on her weekly shop and receives £93 worth of groceries.

A savvy mother of four spent just over £10 on her weekly grocery and got £93 worth of groceries.

Sarah Whitfield of Warrington, who has four children ages seven, three, two, and two, explained how she did it on the money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.

According to Birmingham Live, the 31-year-old emergency services worker was able to acquire venison, mince, cheese, sausages, cereal, and even ice cream for just over a tenner.

She stated, ” “From a store named The Bridge Hub, I received a mystery £10 box. I make it a point to buy these boxes twice a month because they help me feed my family on a budget.

“You never know what you’re going to get, which adds to the excitement. We normally find that at least the majority of the foods will be sufficient for us to use over the week.

“I pick up these boxes between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesdays or Thursdays, and with my most recent one, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that the contents were worth a total of £93.70.

“By using the mystery box service, I was able to save £83.70, which is a significant savings! I got 36 goods in all, therefore I calculated that each item cost me roughly 27 pence on average.

“This is incredible value for money, especially considering some of the products are venison Bolognese, mince, and cheese.

“I bought four bags of potatoes costing £3.60 in total, as well as a £1 bag of cabbage.

“I also received two spring onion bunches worth £1.50 and an 89p pack of tangerines. I ended up paying £2.16 for a haul worth just under £7, saving £5 in the process.

“I bought three boxes of Be Kind bars, which were originally worth £9. This was exciting as I basically saved around £8 by paying just under £1 for them.

“I also got a pack of Jack’s apple pies with a RRP of £1.10 and brownie mix which had been £1.99.

“A loaf of Hovis white bread, which used to cost £1.09, was included. In addition, I received an Old El Paso. Summary ends.