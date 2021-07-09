A mother of five paid £175 to get her dog’s ashes from a ‘cheap’ box.

After her beloved dog died, a mother was astonished to discover his ashes were missing from the wooden casket she had paid for.

When Shana Williams’ Shih tzu, Sam, died earlier this week, he had been by her side for 16 years.

When Sam’s owner had to make a heartbreaking decision, he had recently been diagnosed with cancer and was having difficulties walking and standing.

Shana, a Skelmersdale mother of five, told the ECHO that she had taken her dog to Barn Lodge Vets in Ormskirk to have him put to sleep to end his misery.

Shana claims she paid £175 for a funeral package that included a fine wooden box for Sam’s ashes, a plaque with his name on it, a photo of his paw print, a certificate, a card, and a candle following Sam’s death.

She carried the casket home from the veterinarians in a cab yesterday, with the help of her friend John Paul, with the aim of holding a little funeral ceremony in her garden with her children.

“In the garden, my kids and I had a little sunflower pot,” Shana explained. We planned to display his photograph next to the plant.

“However, my buddy John Paul responded, ‘Shana…’

“I grabbed the casket and shouted my head off, asking, ‘Are they laughing?'”

“I spent so much money to come home only to discover that my dog’s ashes aren’t even in the box!”

“Oh my god, where is my dog?” I wondered.

Shana stated that not only were Sam’s ashes missing, but she was also dissatisfied with the quality of the wooden box in which they were meant to be sent. It felt “cheap” to her and was chipped at the back, she claims.

Shana claims that after she called the vets and demanded to know what had happened to Sam’s ashes, the receptionist searched through their system and told her that her dog’s ashes would not arrive until the next day.

"So why did I get a phone call to confirm that I can go pick up my dog?" Shana wondered. I stated that I would like to be reimbursed for the entire amount.