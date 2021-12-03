A mother of five is sentenced to four years in prison in Belarus after being charged with founding a “extremist group.”

An activist and mother of five children was previously prosecuted in Belarus with forming a “extremist organisation” and was sentenced to four years in jail on Friday.

Volha Zalatar, 38, was a community volunteer who started a Telegram group for her neighborhood. After Belarus’ presidential election in August 2020, she managed the group on the app and organized concerts, parties, and walks.

According to the Associated Press, Belarusian officials described Zalatar’s activities as “unsanctioned mass gatherings” and accused her of founding a “extremist organization.”

Zalatar was apprehended while driving one of her children to music school, her 10-year-old daughter. She was also charged with “disobeying legal requirements of authorities” and “gross violation of public order.” Other chat rooms on the Telegram app have been labeled as extreme. Authorities claim that 300 chats have been noted.

If the chat room proprietors are proven guilty and convicted, they might face a prison sentence of up to seven years.

Zalatar stated that she denies all charges leveled against her. “My heart is ripped apart, the level of hatred is rising, the quantity of grief and bitterness is rising,” she testified in court.

She went on to say, “Normal human actions, reactions, and sentiments are criminalized.”

Lukashenko’s regime has shut down the majority of independent media outlets and human rights organizations since last year’s election.

Authorities designated RFE/Belarus RL’s service’s social media pages as extremist on Friday. RFE/RL President Jamie Fly stated in a statement that the news organization “adamantly rejects” the label and deems it “ludicrous.”

Belarusian officials raided the residences of dozens of journalists and activists in nine cities earlier this week, seizing their phones and laptops and detaining them for questioning. Law enforcement agents went after anyone suspected of funding anti-government protests and spreading extremist information.

According to human rights campaigners, there are presently 896 political prisoners in Belarus, including Zalatar and senior opposition figures.

Zalatar’s spouse was also imprisoned for waving the red-and-white flag of the Belarusian opposition in the window of their flat for ten days.

In the year since President Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected to a sixth term, Belarusian authorities have undertaken a multi-pronged assault on opposition.