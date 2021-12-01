A mother of a toddler who was allegedly slung against furniture by a day care worker has filed a lawsuit against the company.

According to the Associated Press, a South Carolina mother is suing a day care center for negligence after her child was allegedly assaulted by a staff member.

On Wednesday, Ashana Odom’s attorneys filed a lawsuit alleging that her 3-year-old boy was seized by the arm and tossed at The Sunshine House in Aiken. WRDW 12 reports that the employee, D’aja Brown, was fired a day after the event, despite the day care covering it up.

According to the allegation, a supervisor was close but on her phone when the youngster was injured. He allegedly did not obtain medical attention following the event, which occurred when the youngster spilt milk on the floor by accident.

“This toddler was literally pushed headfirst into some cubbies like a piece of junk, and it resulted in some pretty serious and very significant injuries,” said Justin Bamberg, Odom’s lawyer, who worked with The Sunshine House’s Aiken branch when parents sued a different worker for child maltreatment.

Bamberg also issued a social media statement in which he shared camera footage of the incident with a trigger warning. “We filed a lawsuit today on behalf of this young king and his beloved mother, demanding that the national daycare corporation finally close this particular site before someone’s child dies,” he stated. “Enough is enough!” says the narrator. At a press conference, Odom’s lawyers displayed a photo of the boy’s injuries. A month after the tragedy, the child is still receiving medical attention.

Brown is accused of wilfully neglecting a kid or other vulnerable person. The Sunshine House was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

According to Bamberg, the Aiken facility has a history of understaffed and underqualified caretakers.

The youngster had pushed away from the teacher while turning around, “leading him to trip over his shoe and fall into cubbies,” according to facility personnel.

Brown had only been working at the facility for less than two months, according to a statement published by the day care operator after the worker’s arrest.

Given its track record, Bamberg believes The Sunshine House should close the facility, adding that there are two more Sunshine House facilities just a few minutes away. This is a condensed version of the information.