A mother is accused of throwing her two children down a bridge, killing the infant; the woman has been arrested.

According to authorities, a 32-year-old mother was detained on Friday for reportedly tossing two of her children from a bridge in Louisiana, killing one of them.

According to KSLA, Ureka Black is facing second-degree murder and attempted murder charges after she reportedly threw her two sons off the Cross Lake Bridge and into the waters of Shreveport’s Cross Lake.

A child in the water near the bridge was reported to Shreveport police on Friday morning, according to a department representative. When marine patrol officers discovered the infant, he was dead.

Authorities expanded their search and discovered a second youngster in the water, a 5-year-old boy.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but authorities said he was expected to recover.

The boy was able to speak with detectives, and he assisted them in identifying Black as the mother of the two children. The children’s names have not been revealed.

Several organizations looked for Black’s third child in the water. The third child, though, was never in the water and is safe, according to authorities.

Wayne Smith, the Shreveport Police Department’s temporary chief, said, “My heart is just so broken with this event that occurred today.”

After Black fled the scene in a gray Dodge Caravan with Texas plates, authorities issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert.

After being discovered at a rest stop near the Texas border, Black was caught by Waskom, Texas, police officials.

SPD Sgt. Angie Wilhite told WGNO, “This is a tragedy, and we ask for prayers for the children and their family.” “Pray for our law enforcement officers who have been working on this all day, all morning. Our firefighters, Life Air, and Caddo Sheriff’s Department dive teams, as well as the police department. It’s been a collaborative effort involving multiple agencies. Unfortunately, there is no happy ending to this story, although the culprit has been apprehended. Our detectives are now conducting interviews and gathering additional evidence in the case.”

Black is now being jailed in Texas without bail. She was still being held in state custody on Friday night, awaiting extradition to Caddo Parish, Louisiana.