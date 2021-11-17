A mother is accused of murdering a one-month-old baby after she asked for assistance, fearing she would harm her children.

According to authorities, a New Mexico mother charged with murdering her infant contacted detectives a week before her son died, pleading for assistance because she was afraid she would harm her children.

Kiria Lynn Milton, 30, dialed 911 earlier this month, claiming she was “overwhelmed” by motherhood and didn’t want to harm her children. Milton briefly lost custody of her children when the Department of Children, Youth, and Families intervened, but they were quickly returned to her. According to KOAT, Valencia County deputies got another call from Milton on Monday, reporting the death of her 1-month-old kid.

When officers arrived at Milton’s home in El Cerro Mission, they discovered an unresponsive kid in a cot with serious face bruising. At the scene, the infant was pronounced dead. Milton’s 4-year-old son, who was nonverbal and hiding beneath his bedsheets, was also discovered by the deputies. The youngster was sent to the hospital to be examined for any injuries.

Milton informed police investigators that she had been alone with her two sons since Saturday since their father had been out of state on business. An autopsy has been scheduled to ascertain the cause of death of the kid, and Milton has been charged with first-degree murder.

Since the baby’s birth, Milton has contacted 911 twice for assistance, according to Valencia County Sheriff Denise Vigil. The lady was transported for a mental health evaluation after she reported having a breakdown, and the children were placed in the custody of their father, according to Vigil.

“She basically stated she was overwhelmed and didn’t want to hurt her children,” Vigil said, adding that deputies conducted a mental health check and contacted CYFD when they arrived. According to sources, the children were returned to Milton sometime last week, according to Law & Crime.

Meanwhile, the sheriff stated that he was unaware of how Milton regained custody of her children.

“We did what we were supposed to do, and CYFD failed to keep us informed about their family plan.” “Unfortunately, we’re here today with this result, and we’ll have to sort out the in-betweens,” Vigil explained.