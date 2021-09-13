A mother in Chicago is accused of fatally shooting her 12-year-old son over a memory card.

Over a memory card disagreement, a Chicago lady was arrested on Saturday for reportedly shooting and killing her 12-year-old son.

Fallon Harris, 37, accosted her son, Kaden Ingram, with a gun around 10.15 a.m. Saturday and asked him about the location of a digital SD card that she had removed from her vehicle the night before, according to Cook County State’s Attorney Eugene Wood, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Harris shot the youngster at their Bennett Avenue home after Ingram failed to provide the memory card. Ingram was awake at that point, and Harris went to take a phone call. She then approached him and requested for the card once more. She shot him again when he stated he didn’t know where the card was.

An anonymous witness discovered the youngster lifeless with a gunshot wound to his head around 10.30 a.m. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Harris confessed to the shooting to two family members, who then phoned the cops. The youngster was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead there.

Harris admitted to the shooting and pointed out a silver gun to responding authorities. According to Wood, she was apprehended shortly after. The initial chat and the shooting were captured on tape by a home surveillance camera.

According to WBBM, Harris has been charged with a single count of first-degree murder. She is being held without bond, and the judge has granted a health-care order that will allow her to be evaluated.

Harris had showed indicators of mental illness, according to family members, and they had pushed her to seek professional help.

“We had no idea what was going to happen.” We had advised her to seek assistance. I believe it finally came to a head,” her estranged husband and the boy’s father, Lavell Ingram, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “She cherished [Kaden] more than anything else on the planet.”

“Everything I have in this world is slipping away from me. “Everything,” the victim’s father added.