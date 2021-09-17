A mother in Alabama allegedly beats up an 11-year-old girl who is accused of bullying her child.

A 37-year-old Alabama woman was arrested for reportedly boarding a school bus and assaulting an 11-year-old girl who she believed was bullying her child.

Nannatt Waldrop reportedly boarded the yellow school bus at the Center Point subdivision at 7:18 a.m. on Tuesday. She then got into a confrontation with a classmate she thought was picking on her child, according to the New York Post.

At 8:34 a.m., deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and arrested Waldrop. She was charged with simple assault in the third degree, trespassing on a school bus, and disruptive behavior.

Waldrop was freed from jail at 11:35 a.m. on the same day after posting $10,500 in bonds.

A video of the woman slapping the young student afterwards went viral on social media.

In a statement released Wednesday, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said the behavior was “inappropriate and will not be accepted.”

Adults who are not school workers are not allowed on school buses until we review the circumstances of what led up to this situation,” he continued, according to WVTM.

The 11-year-status old’s is unknown, and it’s unclear if he or she suffered any major injuries.

According to the publication, Gonsoulin remarked, “While this is now a law enforcement subject, let me simply say what I saw on that video really worries me.” “Violence of any kind, especially violence towards students, is never acceptable. We have been cooperating fully with law enforcement and will continue to do so,” he added.

A Florida mother was accused earlier this month of assisting her child and her child’s friend in assaulting another youngster at a Palm Coast middle school. The lady is accused of grabbing the unidentified victim’s hair and holding him down while her child and his buddy hit him repeatedly. The victim’s mother witnessed the assault and reported it to the authorities. The defendant was apprehended and charged with criminal child abuse as well as misdemeanor battery.