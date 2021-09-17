A mother has been charged with the murders of her three daughters just weeks after relocating to New Zealand.

According to the Associated Press, a mother was charged on Friday with murdering her three young daughters just weeks after relocating to New Zealand.

The woman’s name was not immediately released by New Zealand police, but Lauren Dickason, the mother of the three children deceased, was identified by the Stuff news site.

According to the Associated Press, Dickason, a doctor, had recently migrated to the country from South Africa with her daughters and husband, Graham Dickason, an orthopedic physician. Emergency personnel reacted to an incident at the family’s new house in Timaru, New Zealand, where they discovered a lady Stuff identified as Lauren Dickason and admitted her to hospital in a stable condition.

The mother allegedly killed her 6-year-old daughter Liane, as well as her 2-year-old twins, Maya and Karla, according to police, who also noted that the children’s ages had previously been given incorrectly. According to the Associated Press, the family had been living in housing provided for medical professionals near the Timaru Hospital for less than a week.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Graham Dickason got home just before 10 p.m. Thursday to find the bodies of his daughters, according to Stuff.

When neighbors Karen and Brad Cowper heard a man shouting and crying, they called the cops, according to Stuff. The man was asked whether he was OK by his neighbors, but he didn’t react other than to say, “Is this really happening?”

There were no other suspects, according to police.

“Look, whenever our officers are confronted with a tragedy like this, it’s impossible not to take it personally. Many of us are parents with children of our own, and our human side shows,” stated Police Superintendent John Price.

When Lauren Dickason was living in Pretoria, South Africa, nothing on her social media profiles suggested anything was wrong. She shared photos of her family and bakery delicacies, as well as information on COVID-19 and the importance of vaccination. She commemorated the couple’s wedding anniversary on Facebook in May.

“Graham Dickason, happy 15th wedding anniversary. What amazing experience. She wrote, “We have truly established a beautiful family and shared many happy times together.” “May the coming years be fortunate and happy, and may the children allow us to sleep.”

According to her Facebook profile, she attended. This is a condensed version of the information.