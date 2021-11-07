A mother has been accused of burying her dead baby behind her bedroom wall.

According to investigators, a Pennsylvania mother allegedly buried her dead baby’s body inside the wall of her bedroom.

According to KDKA, officers came at the residence of Kylie Wilt, 25, and Alan Hollis, 27, both of Charleroi, on Thursday to help Child Youth Services in their search for the child.

When the authorities arrived, they investigated the house and discovered the remains of a child stuffed into a wall.

“We determined the infant was placed in a wall, inside a wall, and was drywalled over from claims made by the mother [Wilt],” Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh told the network.

According to KDKA, Wilt told police that the baby had died of sudden infant death syndrome at their previous residence in February and that they didn’t have the money to bury him.

Wilt allegedly informed police that the kid, who was believed to be six months old, was initially covered in blankets, placed in a kennel, and kept in a crate.

Wilt and Hollis’ mother is accused of telling police that she hid the container in one of her bedroom’s walls when they moved into their new home.

According to KDKA, “there was discolouration, different color paint, obviously looked like drywall cut out and a part was rebuilt in the bedroom.”

Robin Stasicha, who lived next door to the couple until about a month ago, said she could always hear the infant wailing.

“I’m sick,” she told KDKA. It’s a terrible sensation. I used to be able to hear the baby cry all of the time.

“And then, all of a sudden, I didn’t see them bringing him in and out, and I didn’t realize what had occurred.”

According to KDKA, Wilt, 25, was charged with hiding a child’s death and abusing a corpse, among other things.

The baby’s father, Hollis, is accused with hindering the administration of justice or other governmental responsibilities.

The Charleroi Regional Police Department has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

The case follows the arrest of a North Carolina couple in October after DNA evidence linked them to child bones discovered in a garbage can nearly three decades earlier.

Scott Gordon Poole, 54, was captured by Nags Head Police. This is a condensed version of the information.