A mother from New Jersey who was kidnapped by her son’s father was discovered dead in Tennessee.

Authorities claimed a New Jersey mother was discovered dead in Tennessee after she was abducted with her 2-year-old son, prompting a statewide Amber Alert.

The death of Yasemin Uyar, 24, was discovered Saturday in a wooded area off I-40 in Tennessee, according to a statement released by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office on Sunday morning. After being apprehended in Monterey, Tennessee, the child’s father, 27-year-old Tyler Rios of Highland Park, New Jersey, was charged with first-degree kidnapping.

The Amber Alert was cancelled after the child was found safe with him, according to the statement.

After the youngster, Sebastian Rios, was not dropped off at a daycare Friday and his mother failed to show up at her employment, New Jersey officials issued an Amber Alert in the state and Pennsylvania.

The cause of Uyar’s death has not been revealed by authorities. Tyler is facing charges in relation with the killing of Uyar.

Karen Uyar, Uyar’s mother, told CBS New York that after Tyler was apprehended, he instructed the cops where to look for the former’s body.

Karen told WPIX-TV on Friday that Uyar was in an abusive relationship with Tyler, who would severely beat her up when he was intoxicated.

Karen informed the site that Uyar had gotten a restraining order against Tyler and that they hadn’t been living together as a couple since Sebastian was born.

Karen told NBC New York, “This is certainly the hardest few days of our lives.” “[Sebastian] is in a good mood; he’s playing right now. He’s obviously perplexed, and he’s asking for mommy. He’ll get started on his recovery.”

“Tyler Rios remains in jail in Tennessee pending extradition back to New Jersey, following which a first appearance and detention hearing will be scheduled in Union County Superior Court,” the prosecutor’s office stated in a statement.

According to court documents, Tyler was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, and theft in connection with a domestic violence incident in 2018. Tyler was sentenced to 180 days in jail and three years of probation after the strangulation and theft charges against him were dismissed as part of a plea deal.