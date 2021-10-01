A mother from Los Angeles has been charged with the decapitation of two children.

The mother of two children who were found decapitated in their north Los Angeles home about a year ago has been charged with murder.

Natalie Brothwell, 44, was arrested in her Tucson home on Tuesday and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felony child endangerment. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the allegations arise from the murders of her 12-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter in Lancaster, California, in November 2020.

Brothwell is the second person arrested in connection with the offenses, according to law enforcement officials, who did not go into detail about her suspected role. Maurice Taylor Sr., the children’s father, was charged with each of their deaths as well as endangering their younger siblings.

On November 29, 2020, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Taylor is accused of fatally murdering his children Maurice and Maliaka. According to authorities, he allegedly kept the children’s remains in the house for at least five days and forced their younger brothers, aged 8 and 9, to stare at the bodies.

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris described the crime as “very gruesome” because both bodies were decapitated. Prosecutors also claim that the younger children were made to spend days without meals in their rooms.

According to The Antelope Valley Times, some of Taylor’s physical therapy clients reported that he couldn’t be reached for scheduled Zoom visits in the week preceding up to the discovery and alerted authorities.

When deputies arrived at the family’s home on December 4, 2020, they discovered the youngsters after a reported gas leak. The toddlers sustained “some form of sharp trauma” from “either a stabbing or slicing device,” according to Lt. Brandon Dean.

The other children, as well as Taylor and Brothwell, were discovered in the house and questioned by police, but only Taylor was detained. His arraignment is set for November 10th.

Brothwell will be held at the Pima County Jail in Arizona until he is extradited to California, according to the sheriff’s department. A $1 million bond has been set for her.

Taylor faces a sentence of 57 years to life in prison if convicted, but he is not eligible for the death penalty. He is being imprisoned on a bail of $4.2 million. It. This is a condensed version of the information.