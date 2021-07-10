A mother from Liverpool speaks out about her “long, hard war of attrition” with the city government.

A campaigner who helped bring attention to a contentious training academy that was never built says she feels like she’s “at war” with Liverpool City Council.

The ECHO disclosed last year that plans to create the training school were shelved in 2016, indicating that the intended Tarmacademy will not be built.

Over a five-year period, King Construction backed the facility, which was expected to create 45 new jobs for local residents and support 1000 trainees from unemployment into jobs and apprenticeships.

The Liverpool City Council has been ‘warned’ about the developer’s ties to North Point Global.

CEMEX UK, a multinational corporation, was behind the construction of a multi-million pound asphalt plant at the site, which opened in 2018.

According to a recent report by Government Inspector Max Caller, Liverpool Council spent roughly £4 million on land that was used by CEMEX and King Construction.

The projected training academy, however, was never completed. King Construction was recently placed into receivership.

Josie Mullen, a former Liberal Democrat councillor, was one of the first to raise concerns about the Tarmacademy’s position.

“I’ve submitted several Freedom of Information requests to Liverpool City Council regarding Tarmacademy, and the responses have been either disinformation or silence,” she claimed.

“They said the academy was on Derby Road, but it isn’t.”

“I quoted LCC’s 19 remarks about the collaboration with King Construction and the Tarmacademy, but they refused to comment.”

“They’ve also refused to answer my queries regarding the £50,000 per year in “advertising money” they claimed the institution would generate once it was up and running. That one is still on hold for me as well. This council makes me feel like I’ve been at war with them. It’s been a long and arduous battle of attrition.

“There are so many questions, yet there are so few answers.”

Ms Mullen has spent years raising issues around the blocked projects in Liverpool City council and the loss of buyers’ money. She recently expressed her dissatisfaction with the Metalworks site in the Vauxhall neighborhood of London.

She was particularly irritated when the council responded to one of her Freedom of Information Requests by stating that a training facility did exist on Derby Road.

“Either the training academy existed or it didn’t,” she continued. That was just inconvenient. The summary comes to a close.