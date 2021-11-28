A mother from Liverpool considers creative ways to’motivate’ teenagers.

My son could smell a sunrise at 5 a.m. only yesterday (actually, three years ago, but those three years hardly count, right?) and now he can’t get out of bed before midday.

Why do teens require such a large amount of sleep?

Teenagers’ bodies are growing at the quickest rate since they were toddlers, and hormonal changes are sweeping the nation.

Parents are under pressure to send sick children to school.

A biological shift in the circadian — the Body Clock — is another common cause of seemingly constant drowsiness. Their regular sleep patterns shift later with puberty, but school continues to start at the same time. Your teen will have had to force himself or herself to get up early after struggling to sleep till late. This is due to the fact that they begin to emit melatonin later in the evening than they did in earlier childhood, causing their circadian rhythms to be disrupted.

Teenagers find it difficult to get the eight to ten hours of sleep they require each night to function properly. This exhaustion can lead to mood swings and lethargy, as well as a general lack of interest in nearly everything, as well as a lack of motivation, even for activities they used to enjoy.

Put it all together in a bowl, and you’ve got a typical adolescent personality. Because they have so little energy, they are uninterested. Disconnected because they believe you don’t understand why they don’t want to do what you want because they’d rather spend their little energy on things that make them happy. They enjoy forming bonds with their peers and trying new things.

So, what can we do to entice them?

Teenagers yearn to be important. They will struggle to find motivation to complete a task if it is not directly related to their well-being. Did your parents, for example, ever urge you to vacuum when you couldn’t see anything on the floor? You’d finish the chore half-heartedly and then wonder why your mother was enraged and felt compelled to repeat the task herself. Teenagers do not believe that specks of dust on the floor have anything to do with their personal happiness and well-being.

Teenagers desire to prove themselves to themselves and to others. “The summary has come to an end.”