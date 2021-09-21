A mother-daughter duo has been charged for performing an illegal butt implant procedure that resulted in the death of a woman.

After their arrest on Aug. 5, 2021, Libby Adame, 51, and Alicia Galaz, 23, accused of performing unlawful surgery on Karissa Rajpaul, 26, were charged with murder on Monday, according to KCAL9.

Rajpaul died on October 15, 2019, after receiving an unlawful butt implant. She was last spotted on social media broadcasting a video of the operation. The footage is currently being investigated by the police.

During the treatment, Adame and Galaz allegedly pretended to be experts and injected the victim with drugs that should only be delivered by qualified cosmetic surgeons, according to police. They did, however, purportedly mix the material with hazardous compounds.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told ABC7 that they were mixing them with chemicals and other substances that were plainly not acceptable for any medical treatment that would be performed on a human. “These people have no medical background. They’re inexperienced, and they’re endangering people’s lives,” Hamilton explained.

Rajpaul died in the hospital on the same day as the procedure, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Due to immediate cardiac malfunction and intramuscular/intravascular silicone injections, Rajpaul’s death was ruled a homicide.

According to authorities, the victim, who is from South Africa, traveled to Los Angeles with the goal of working in the adult film industry.

Other prospective victims of the mother-daughter duo are being urged to come forward by investigators. Other victims who have had long-term health problems as a result of the suspects performing a cosmetic treatment on them have also been contacted.

Adame was released the same day she was arrested after posting a $1 million bail. Her case has yet to be scheduled in court.

Galaz was released after posting bond two days after her arrest. On Dec. 8, she will appear in court for the first time.

Butt implant surgeries are risky and should not be carried out by unqualified doctors.

“There is a risk of injecting fat into major veins if fat is injected deep into muscle tissue and lower down on the buttocks,” Dr. Bryan Mayou, a member of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, told the BBC.

Mayou explained, “The fat, now an embolus, can flow through the bloodstream, into the lungs, and cause death.”