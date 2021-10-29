A mother and her toddler were shot inside their home in Pennsylvania, and the woman is in critical condition.

The woman’s boyfriend discovered her laying on the floor in a second-story bedroom at a home on South 56th Street in Philadelphia, prompting officials to respond. Her back was lacerated by two gunshot wounds. On Thursday, about 1.50 a.m., the incident occurred.

Authorities discovered the woman’s 1-year-old daughter with a gunshot wound to her stomach at the crime site.

The 33-year-old mother of four was transported to the hospital. She is currently in critical condition. The toddler was rushed to a Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, where she was declared stable. The bodies of the victims have yet to be recognized.

“We know that this 33-year-old woman lives here with her four children, ranging in age from one to eleven. At the time, all of her children were at home “According to WSYX, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The boyfriend told detectives he had left the house for around 10 minutes, according to the police. When he returned, he discovered the woman who had been hurt.

According to KYW-TV, “preliminary information indicates that this girl was discovered by her live-in partner.” “That boyfriend, who also lives here, is cooperating with the police and has been taken to Southwest detectives for questioning.” According to the authorities, the other youngsters in the residence were unharmed.

“I’m really at a loss for words,” Gloria Fleming, a neighbor, told WSYX. “I went over there to talk to them because we were all planning on taking them out because they’re extremely great people.” Next-door neighbor Fleming said she didn’t hear anything until the cops arrived.

Detectives are on the lookout for the shooter and will examine security footage from the block’s cameras as part of their investigation.

The one-year-old is the latest victim of the city’s rising child crime rate. A 14-year-old child was shot in the head and dumped in front of a hospital earlier this week. He died as a result of his injuries later. Todd McCoy, who oversees a youth mentorship program for at-risk youngsters, said, “We’re trying to save them, and they’re becoming casualties while they’re supposed to be secure in the family.” “At school, they’re supposed to be safe, walking down the street with their parents.”