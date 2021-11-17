A mother and grandmother have been charged in the death of an infant due to an overdose of opioids.

In connection with the death of an infant due to an opiate overdose, a mother and grandmother were arrested and are now facing prosecution.

Following an inquiry into the death of Stover’s 11-month-old daughter on October 30, Joyce Stover, 33, and Sharon Elaine Jordan, 55, of South Carolina were arrested on Tuesday. On that day, police were called to Stover’s home due to allegations of an unconscious infant.

According to an incident report obtained by Greenville-based TV station WYFF, investigators on the scene discovered bottles of naloxone in the child’s crib. The youngster, whose identity has not been revealed, was ultimately certified dead by the Chester County Coroner later that day, with a toxicology report indicating a fentanyl overdose as the cause of death.

The opioid antagonist naloxone is used to quickly reverse the effects of an overdose. It’s unclear if the bottles were in the crib as a result of the infant’s resuscitation efforts.

Jordan was the infant’s legal guardian, according to the police inquiry, and Stover was visiting her daughter on the day the baby died.

“Stover was allowed to visit her child under [South Carolina Department of Social Services] regulation, but she was not allowed to be alone with the infant,” the sheriff’s office said. “Jordan, the infant’s grandmother and legal guardian, briefly left the house, leaving Stover and her child alone.” Jordan arrived 30 minutes later to find Stover in a drowsy state standing at the kitchen sink, with the infant close.

“Can you tell me what you’re doing?” Jordan is alleged to have stated upon her return. “It’s time for the infant to get some rest.” The grandma then carried the baby to her crib, where she slept. Her granddaughter, she said, appeared to be acting normally at the moment. When I checked in about 20 minutes later, the child appeared to be alright. However, she heard Stover screaming 30 minutes later and discovered the infant motionless.

Jordan faces charges of unlawful child neglect, while Stover faces charges of murder by child abuse. Both are being detained in custody at the Chester County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

“These are folks with families,” Grant Suskin, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said in a statement. “They have children.” This is a condensed version of the information.