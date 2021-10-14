A mother accused of murdering her child looked up “Ways To Get Rid Of Your Child” on the internet.

Prosecutors claim that an Illinois woman suspected of killing her 5-month-old daughter browsed the internet for “means to get rid of your child.”

Joslynn Graham, 23, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter Emery Lyons by Canton police. During Graham’s bond hearing on Tuesday, a prosecutor told the Fulton County Court that in the weeks leading up to the infant’s murder, the accused constantly searched the internet for ways to kill the child.

On Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to Graham’s home after one of his parents dialed 911. When the first responder arrived at the house, the baby was unresponsive. She was brought to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. According to investigators, Baby Lyons died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

According to the New York Post, investigators discovered repeated searches on “how to get rid of a child” on Graham’s phone. Graham “expressed irritation with the child,” according to a witness. Graham informed detectives that she had spent the whole day of the incident with her kid.

According to the WEEK, the girl had many contusions on her head and face, according to the autopsy report.

Graham was granted a public defender on Tuesday, who stated that they have “every intention of entering a not guilty plea.”

The event is still being investigated by police, and no further details have been revealed.

Graham has been arrested and is being held at the Fulton County Jail. Her bond was set at $1 million by a court. Graham risks a sentence of 20 to 60 years in jail if convicted. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

A North Carolina lady was arrested earlier this week for stabbing her 1-year-old infant in front of a cop. The woman was apparently fighting with a family member about her child’s custody. The mom took the girl to the kitchen and stabbed her in the back shortly after authorities arrived. When the cops arrived, she dropped the knife. The toddler is expected to make a full recovery.

A juvenile father from Texas was arrested for reportedly killing his 3-week-old infant by squeezing him and flinging him against the ceiling fan in a similar occurrence. The guy was said to be enraged with his ex-girlfriend for not terminating the pregnancy.