A month after giving birth to her baby child, Mum, 23, dies unexpectedly.

Just a month after giving birth to their baby girl, a distraught partner discovered his 23-year-old girlfriend dead in bed.

Mum-of-two On November 14, Amelia Smith, a resident of Kirkby, died unexpectedly in her sleep.

On October 1, the beautician gave birth to the couple’s daughter Poppy at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, and her partner Tom Mooney said she was “as normal as can be” the night before her death.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “She went back to sleep after feeding the baby at 4 a.m.

“I got up at 6.30 a.m. with the two kids, took them upstairs, and returned at 8.45 a.m. to find her just lying there.

“So I have no idea what happened in those few hours. However, we have yet to receive a response from the coroner.” Tom, who was born in Speke, said the couple had gone out to eat the night before she died.

He stated, ” “We went out for dinner on Saturday [November 13], watched a movie, and went to bed at 11.30 p.m., everything was OK, and then this happened.

“It was peaceful because she went in her sleep.

“She must have known people were coming to meet her because she got her hair done the day before, as well as her eyelashes, brows, and nails.”

The cause of Amelia’s death is unknown, but Tom claims that her passing has left everyone heartbroken.

He claimed she was brought to the hospital three months before to Poppy’s birth because she had low potassium levels, for which she was put on a drip and given medication.

The mother, who also has a two-year-old son Lucas, put up a Gofundme website, which has now raised nearly £9,000.

Tom, who is 25, added: “She now has two children that she will not get to watch grow up.

“She did everything and was like the glue that held us all together.

“I’m trying to put on a brave face for everyone, but it’s difficult, and I’m battling severely.

“Her life came to an end. “Summary comes to a close.”