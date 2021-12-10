A model train worker stole £79k to support a daily cocaine habit of £200.

Derek Williamson joined Hattons in November 2017 and was promoted to stock production manager four months later.

He agreed to work Sundays when the Widnes warehouse was quiet “to assist out his colleagues,” but what he was really doing was choosing things and packaging them for delivery to two fictitious customers.

The addresses, according to Liverpool Crown Court, were those of his aunt in Liverpool and his brother in Wirral, and by the time his deception was discovered, he had collected 523 products and arranged for their delivery.

They were valued £45,000 to Hattons but had a retail value of £76,149, and their loss had a financial and morale impact, according to prosecutor Jo Maxwell.

She indicated that it was a family-run firm, and that his dishonesty began following his promotion in the spring of 2018.

He was seen on camera using his cellphone in the warehouse, which was against company policy, and selecting goods from their stock, setting them on his desk, and randomly moving items around the facility.

The contents of his desk were subsequently transferred to delivery boxes, sealed, and placed in delivery cages. He also fabricated customer accounts, according to internal investigations.

“A huge number of items were being despatched via their normal distribution services to two addresses that Williamson had manually put on the system,” Miss Maxwell added.

“The records revealed no customer accounts for those two addresses, which were identified as his aunt’s address in Freckleton Drive, Liverpool, and his brother’s address in Woodchurch, Wirral.”

“The delivery business confirmed that seven deliveries were made to the aunt’s house and 18 deliveries were made to the brother’s residence, all of which were signed for by different family members.”

A model railway company owner in Sheffield informed the company that he had spotted stock being sold on a Too Good To Bin website as well as Ebay.

The police were summoned in as a result of Hattons’ internal probe, according to Miss. “The summary has come to an end.”