A mobile battery explodes, and fragments pierce the liver of a 12-year-old boy.

After a mobile phone battery exploded and many bits of it pierced his body, including the liver, a 12-year-old child in India suffered serious injuries.

Afzal, the child, picked up a smartphone battery that had been tossed in a garbage dump in Madhya Pradesh’s northern state. He then took it home and attached it to a live wire, which resulted in the explosion. According to India Today, the battery was pulled apart and the fragments were thrown around.

When the boy’s mother and neighbors heard the explosion and the child’s screams, they ran to the house and discovered Afzal lying in a pool of blood. The bat’s brand name