A Missouri judge has ruled that local COVID health orders are ‘null and void,’ and that they should be repealed.

Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green declared that local COVID health directives are “null and void,” rescinding the Missouri rules, in response to a lawsuit filed in 2020.

When St. Louis, St. Louis County, and other jurisdictions imposed health measures to halt the spread of COVID, the case was filed. The Associated Press said that masks are required in indoor public areas and on public transportation for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people ages 5 and older. The county stated the step is required to stop the spread of COVID until more people are immunized, citing an agreement between federal, state, and local public health officials.

Green claims that such directives are unlawful and in clear violation of the Missouri Constitution’s separation of powers section.

“The question in this case is whether Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services regulations can eliminate representative government in the creation of public health laws, and whether it can authorize the closure of a school or assembly based on the unfettered opinion of an unelected official.” Green stated, “This court concludes it cannot.”

“Local health officials in Missouri have become accustomed to issuing edicts and enforcing compliance. “It’s long past time for this unconstitutional behavior to end,” Green said, according to The Hill.

The complaint was filed by Ben Brown, the proprietor of Satchmo’s Bar and Grill in St. Louis County, who claimed the directives were “tyranny.”

Brown, who is also running for a state Senate seat, said, “It is time for our businesses, schools, and people to embrace the freedom that this ruling gives.” “It’s time to make masks optional, halt unnecessary child quarantines, and go back to living productive lives while giving people the flexibility to choose how and when they connect with others depending on their own or their families’ personal choices.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The mask law in Missouri’s largest county, according to Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, should be kept. He mentioned an increase in COVID-19 instances when the weather gets cooler and people begin to assemble for the holidays.

"It would be premature to loosen mask rules right now," Page added. "Winter is on its way,.