A Mississippi man is strangled to death after a disagreement over Bible verses.

According to investigators, a disagreement about Bible verses between two men in Wayne County, Mississippi, last week resulted in a fistfight that resulted in one fatality.

Sherrod Alexander Laffitte, 32, died on July 7 in his Waynesboro residence, according to WDAM 7 and the Waynesboro Police Department. During a dispute over Bible scriptures, 41-year-old Samuel McDougle allegedly strangled him to death.

McDougle surrendered later that night, according to authorities. His bond was set at $1 million after he was charged with second-degree murder.

Laffitte’s body was sent to the adjacent city of Jackson for an examination, which revealed that he died of strangulation, according to authorities.

The incident is still being investigated.

The body of Laffitte was to be laid to rest on Saturday afternoon.

A similar event occurred last month at a Georgia supermarket, when a man allegedly discharged his pistol inside the store after getting into a fight over mask wearing, killing a cashier and injuring a sheriff’s officer.

Victor Lee Tucker Jr., 30, is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the June 14 incident.

Tucker allegedly got into a dispute with Laquitta Willis, the 41-year-old victim, after she urged him to put on a mask, according to police. He is accused of shooting Willis in the head, shooting the deputy, Danny Jordan, 54, and grazing a second cashier with a round.

At a local hospital, Willis was pronounced deceased.

During the event, Jordan, a reserve deputy, was providing security at the store. He was wounded numerous times throughout the confrontation, but once Tucker opened fire on the cashier, he was able to shoot him several times.

Tucker was apprehended by two responding officers as he attempted to crawl out the front door of the supermarket.

Tucker was transferred to Grady Hospital and stayed there for several days before being arrested and put into the DeKalb County Jail.