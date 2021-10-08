A missing person whose two feet washed up on the coast months apart has been identified by a coroner.

The Coroner’s Office in Charleston County, South Carolina, announced yesterday that they had finally been able to determine the identify of the unknown person using “advanced DNA testing and genetic genealogy.”

Janet Robinson, 57, was identified as the person by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Coroner’s Office, Robinson was last seen on August 3, 2020, after she moved from her house in the Goose Creek neighborhood to Charleston.

After the first foot was discovered on a beach in Fort Sumter, the coroner and a team, including a forensic anthropologist, took them into custody. The researchers sent a foot DNA sample to the University of Texas to create a DNA profile. They also appealed for help from the public if they had any information or if any of their relatives had gone missing.

“Knowing that there is a large backlog in forensic DNA,” Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal stated, “Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin studied ways that we could do some genetic DNA testing to try to discover out who this individual was.” “This was an avenue we wanted to explore that we hadn’t done in Charleston County before.” In June 2021, the investigators sent a new DNA sample to Othram, a Texas-based private laboratory that specializes in analyzing DNA from “trace quantities of damaged or tainted forensic evidence.” Othram created a genealogy profile of the remains using grant genome sequencing.

Othram was able to develop a profile and compare it to DNA databases like Ancestry and 23AndMe, where people have submitted their information and DNA. Othram was able to locate a biological sibling using DNA.

Each year, around 4,400 unidentified bodies are discovered in the United States, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons database. Many laboratories, including Othram, are attempting to use new technology to assist in the identification of unknown people.

