A missing man was last seen in the city center using a cash machine.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We are seeking assistance in locating a man who has gone missing in Liverpool.

“Rhys Catterall, 28, was last seen around 4 p.m. today, Tuesday, October 19th, on Fraser Street, Liverpool.

“He’s also been seen on Lord Street and is thought to have made a cash withdrawal in the city center.

“He is described as a white male with long dark hair and glasses, standing 6 feet tall and having a slender physique.

“He was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, grey jogging trousers, a black T-shirt, and brown boots when he was last seen.”

Anyone who has seen Rhys or knows where he is is encouraged to contact @MerPolCC or @missingpeople on 116 000.