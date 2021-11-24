A missing Georgia girl with autism has been discovered dead, and her mother and partner have been charged.

An 8-year-old autistic Georgia girl went missing early Sunday and was discovered dead on Tuesday, prompting her mother and her partner to be charged with murder.

According to WSB-TV, the murdered youngster, Amari Hall, went missing from an Extended Stay Hotel in Gwinnett County on Sunday night. Brittany Hall, the girl’s mother, claimed her daughter had vanished from the motel on Sunday.

Her mother told officials that the kid was last seen wearing her glasses, a tweety bird jacket, and blue and white pajamas, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Brittany’s assertion that Amari was missing was discovered to be false by investigators.

Gwinnett police Chief J.D. McClure told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Amari’s body was discovered Tuesday in a wooded section of a DeKalb County neighborhood, some 15 miles from the motel where the family was staying.

Brittany was charged with first-degree child cruelty and filing a fake police report. She’ll almost certainly face more charges. Celeste Owens, Brittany Hall’s domestic partner, was also detained and charged with Making False Statements in connection with the investigation, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

“It’s excruciatingly uncomfortable. It’s excruciatingly uncomfortable. We all have family, and we all appreciate an 8-year-innocence old’s “In a press conference on Wednesday, McClure stated. “While we won’t be able to bring her back, we can hold those responsible for her death accountable.” Brittany, her three children, and Owens were residing at the Hometown Studios at 7049 Jimmy Carter Boulevard. She reported Amari missing to the police on Sunday. Amari was last seen between midnight and 1 a.m. ET on Sunday, according to Brittany, leading officials to initiate a search. However, the data acquired by Brittany and Owens did not match. During the news conference, McClure said, “We compared statements that we had acquired from Brittany Hall and her partner, Celeste Owens.” “When we compared those statements, we realized they were all false.” On Tuesday afternoon, both Owens and Brittany were being held without bond. Brittany has two other children, a 6-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, who have been placed in foster care.