A missing autistic guy was last seen at a train station.

Last spotted at Hooton Railway Station, a vulnerable guy at the center of a missing people campaign.

On Wednesday, July 14, about 4 p.m., Anthony Martin, 24, was in the Willaston neighborhood.

He was seen again roughly 45 minutes later at Hooton Railway Station, but he has not been seen since.

Angela, Anthony’s mother, appealed to the public for assistance in bringing her son home.

“Help help!!!!” she wrote on social media. Anthony, my kid, has vanished. Please share!!! He is a vulnerable adult with autism and a global delay. He may be on a train anywhere from Chester to Liverpool. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please,

The 24-year-old is described as white and slender, at around 5′ 9″ tall.

Anthony has dark hair and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a PlayStation logo on the front, black knee-length shorts, and charcoal-colored mesh trainers when he was last seen.

Cheshire Police are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating the 24-year-old.

“Officers have been searching for Anthony since he was reported missing, but to no avail,” Inspector Darren Griffiths said.

“He is a vulnerable man, and we are growing concerned for his well-being. We encourage anyone who believes they may have seen him since he vanished to come forward.

“The same goes for anyone with information on his whereabouts, as well as any CCTV or dashcam footage of him taken after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.”

“Anthony was in the Willaston area at the time, and according to reports, he walked to the nearby Hooton Railway Station.

“Enquiries into whether he boarded a train at the station or not are ongoing.

“If he didn’t, he’ll most likely be in Ellesmere Port. If he did, he could be a long way from home.

“Please contact us if you or anyone you know has any information or footage that could assist us in locating Anthony. We, as well as his family, are really concerned about him.”

Call Cheshire if you have any information or footage that can help with the ongoing search for Anthony.