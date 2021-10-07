A Miss World contestant has withdrawn from the competition due to a vaccination requirement.

Dilay Willemstein, who was crowned Miss World Netherlands in July, has decided not to compete in the Miss World pageant because she refuses to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine required to compete on December 16.

The model revealed her decision to the Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad on Tuesday. In terms of the vaccine, she stated, “It’s not something I’m prepared for. It just wouldn’t be proper. I’m not sure if I’ll ever take it.” Willemstein, 21, would have been needed to acquire the immunization before flying to Puerto Rico because the pageant will be hosted there. She didn’t know about the vaccine obligation when she competed in the Miss World Netherlands contest, according to an interview with Algemeen Dagblad.

“We were notified right after [the pageant]that we’d have to get vaccinated in order to compete in the [Miss World] contest in December,” Willemstein told the outlet.

On Tuesday evening, a spokeswoman for Miss World Netherlands confirmed Willemstein’s decision to the website Dutch News. Lizzy Dobbe, the runner-up in the Miss World Netherlands competition, will take Willemstein’s position in Puerto Rico, according to the website.

“This is the option I’ve chosen for the time being. That is something I support. I believe I would have regretted it even more if I had done something I didn’t want to do “Willemstein announced her choice to Algemeen Dagblad. “It was awful the day I made the decision. However, I enjoy planning ahead. This door is closing, but I’ll be able to walk through new ones.” Puerto Rico recently declared that from September 17, private and public events with a capacity of 100 percent will be required to provide proof of vaccination. If the operators choose to accept a negative COVID test taken within the last 72 hours in lieu of proof of immunization, venues can operate at 50% capacity.

Non-vaccinated passengers traveling in Puerto Rico on overseas flights must show proof of a PCR molecular or antigen COVID-19 test done within 72 hours of arrival. Miss World contestants, on the other hand, were advised they would be expected to be completely vaccinated for the competition, according to Willemstein.

In the event’s 70-year history, Puerto Rico will be the first Spanish-speaking country to host the Miss World international contest. This is a condensed version of the information.