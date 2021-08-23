A minor rape victim dies minutes after giving birth to a stillborn child; the suspect is unknown.

A juvenile girl in India died minutes after giving birth to a stillborn baby in a hospital after being raped by an unknown suspect.

The 17-year-old girl was taken to a hospital by her parents on Saturday after she complained of significant bleeding and stomach pain. Ahmedabad is a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat. Doctors discovered that the teen girl was nine months pregnant and on the verge of giving birth. The hospital notified the police of a possible rape case, and the girl was sent to a labor room. According to The Times of India, the girl went into a coma and died minutes after giving birth, unable to talk about the suspect.

According to medical records, the girl identified the culprit as Sahil, but no other information was available. “She went into a coma and died 15 to 20 minutes after giving birth due to heavy bleeding,” said J K Rathod, an investigating officer.

According to news site Indian Express, the police have filed a case against an unknown guy on allegations of culpable homicide, abduction, and rape of a minor based on the parents’ complaint.

The girl was raped eight to nine months ago, according to the authorities. Officers have begun an investigation and have sent the DNA sample of the girl’s stillborn kid for forensic examination.

Last week, a guy who had been imprisoned for raping a juvenile girl was assassinated by the victim’s father while the former was on bail. The underage girl’s father slashed to death the 32-year-old male, identified as Vijay Mer from Rajkot in the western Indian state of Gujarat. Mer, who had been released on bail, had called the girl’s father and threatened to elope with his daughter, according to investigators. The event was caught on camera, and it showed the girl’s father and a friend repeatedly beating Mer with sharp-edged instruments. Mer was discovered dead with more than a dozen wounds, and the accused were apprehended.