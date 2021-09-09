A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to threatening to confine a member of Congress to a wheelchair.

A Minnesota man, Jason Robert Burham Karimi, pled guilty to threatening to inflict such much pain on a member of Congress from California that he would be unable to walk.

Karimi, 32, was detained in January shortly after making the threatening phone call, claiming that the voicemail was intended to create “political agony” rather than “physical pain.” Faced with the prospect of years in jail, Karimi changed his plea to guilty on Thursday and will be sentenced at a later date on the charge of interstate communication of a threat against a United States Representative.

In a voicemail to an anonymous member of Congress, the 32-year-old instructed them to be “as scared as possible, petrified, sh–ting your pants.”

In the voicemail, Karimi added, “We’re coming for you, we’re going to f— you up, and we’re going to bring you agony in every way possible.” “Your house being vandalized was sad, but it wasn’t far enough, so we’re going to strip you of all political influence and make you unable to move without a wheelchair.”

The message was left on January 11, just days after a brawl in the Capitol that forced members of Congress to flee. It also happened approximately a week after Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, had her California house vandalized. Pelosi’s staff has not acknowledged or disputed that she received the call; California has 53 representatives in Congress.

The voicemail was brought to the attention of the FBI and the US Capitol Police, who set up a meeting with Karimi.

According to court records, when FBI special agent Daniel Jeffreys called Karimi and inquired whether he knew why the FBI wanted to meet with him, Karimi said, “Is it about the voicemails?” He claims to work as a marijuana industry activist, largely in Iowa but with aspirations to petition the federal government.

Karimi told Jeffreys that he realized he’d made a mistake after leaving the voicemail and called his pal to apologize. Karimi allegedly feared the Secret Service was “coming to grab him,” according to court documents.

Despite the threat of violence in the voicemail, Karimi assured the FBI agent that he didn’t mean to harm the representative physically. He stated his case. This is a condensed version of the information.