A million signatures have been collected on a petition to ban racists from football games.

In just 24 hours, a petition to permanently ban racists from football events received nearly one million signatures.

The petition was started on Monday by football fans Shaista Aziz, Amna Abdullatif, and Huda Jawad in response to racial abuse directed towards England players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho following the Three Lions’ failure in the Euro 2020 final.

It demands that the Football Association and the government work together to ban “all those who have perpetrated racist abuse, whether online or offline, from all football matches in England for the rest of their lives.”

Due to their origin and dress, the three petitioners are known as The Three Hijabis, and their petition has now gone viral, amassing more than 970,000 signatures by Tuesday evening.

“To surpass one million… Ms Jawad, a feminist and anti-racism activist, told the PA news agency, “We feel vindicated in our fight to racism and that what we have been able to voice is the attitude that is held nationwide.”

“This isn’t our petition; it’s the nation coming out, saying this isn’t acceptable and that enough is enough.

“This is the time where we are extremely explicit about our red lines — it is not only about teaching people and having a softly-softly approach.”

“I hope (the petition’s success) is like a hug to these players, to say that we really care about you, and you’ve made us incredibly proud,” Ms Abdullatif added.

The three women gathered for the first time since the UK’s coronavirus lockdown to watch England play Ukraine earlier this month. They are all passionate football fans and met up for the first time since the UK’s coronavirus lockdown to watch England play Ukraine.

Because of their race and gender, all three said they’ve been made to feel unwelcome while watching football.

“I remember being afraid when I went to see England play at Wembley,” Ms Aziz, a journalist and Labour councillor, said.

“I recall going to the steward during halftime of one particular match and begging him, ‘Please, can you let me sit with the opposition?’

“I was born and raised in this country, I was born and raised in this country, I respect England, yet I felt compelled to leave the English half.”

“However, I continue to go because. The summary comes to a close.